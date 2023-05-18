Get Ready for Unskippable 30-Second Ads in YouTube on TV

YouTube customers watching videos on their TVs are in for an unpleasant change, with the company saying it will start rolling out 30-second unskippable ads.

The news was announced at the YouTube Brandcast 2023 event:

First, we’re bringing 30 second non-skips to YouTube Select on CTV. We know that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives, and allows for richer storytelling. YouTube Select is now landing over 70% of impressions on the TV screen2, so we’re making it easier for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content. This format also seamlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen. Instead of seeing two :15 ads consecutively, they’ll see one :30 ad.

YouTube has been ramping up its advertising, with some users recently reporting as many as 10 ads before a video displays. Other users have reported seeing messages informing them that ad blockers are not allowed, with the company reportedly confirming that it is experimenting with anti-ad blocking measures.