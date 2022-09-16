Some YouTube Users Seeing 10 Ads Before a Video

YouTube is stretching the limits of its users’ patience, testing up to 10 ads before a video.

A Reddit post popped up earlier this week, with users discussing the fact that YouTube is routinely displaying five or six ads at a time before a video plays. To make matters worse, the ads are unskippable, and the videos still have longer, albeit skippable, ads midway through.

According to TechViral, some users see as many as 10 ads before the start of a video.

According to a tweet by TeamYouTube, the company is experimenting with more ads but said each ad is no longer than six seconds.