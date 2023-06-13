FTC Files Injunction to Stop Microsoft/Activision Deal

The Federal Trade Commission is ramping up its efforts to stop Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, filing a temporary injunction to block it.

Microsoft has been trying to get approval, on both sides of the Atlantic, for its plans to purchase Activision since the deal was announced at the beginning of 2022. Microsoft has received approval from the EU, while the UK has blocked the deal.

In late 2022, the FTC sued to block the deal. According to The Verge, the agency has filed for a temporary restraining order and an injunction to prevent the deal from moving forward while the initial suit moves forward.

“Both a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction are necessary because Microsoft and Activision have represented that they may consummate the proposed acquisition at any time,” reads the complaint.

Company President Brad Smith welcomed the FTC’s action, saying it would help speed up the overall process.

“Today’s action by the FTC to file suit in our Activision case in federal court should accelerate the decision-making process. This benefits everyone. We always prefer constructive and amicable paths with governments but have confidence in our case and look forward to presenting it.”