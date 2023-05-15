Microsoft’s Activision Purchase Receives Green Light From EU

The EU has signed off on Microsoft’s deal to purchase Activision Blizzard, a rare win for Big Tech amid an ever-growing antitrust climate.

Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision has met with stiff opposition and scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority recently ruled against the deal, and the US’ Federal Trade Commission has sued to block it as well.

Despite a lengthy and involved investigation, the EU has ruled that Microsoft can proceed with the purchase, according to CNN. Despite ongoing concerns, Microsoft’s concession were enough to reassure the EU Commission that the deal could move forward.

Like the UK, the EU was particularly concerned Microsoft could harm the cloud gaming market, but the company’s willingness to keep popular Activision titles available on competing cloud gaming services helped seal the deal.

“These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud game streaming compared to the current situation,” the Commission said.