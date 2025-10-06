In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence wearables, few products have stirred as much controversy as the Friend necklace, a $129 pendant created by 22-year-old entrepreneur Avi Schiffmann. Marketed as a constant companion that listens to your surroundings and chimes in with contextual commentary via text messages, the device promises to combat loneliness in an era of digital isolation. Schiffmann, who gained fame at 17 for building a global COVID-19 tracking website praised by Dr. Anthony Fauci, positions Friend as more than a gadget—it’s an emotional lifeline powered by advanced AI models.

Users activate the necklace by pressing a button, prompting it to eavesdrop on conversations and respond through a connected app. Early adopters, however, report a mixed bag of experiences, with the AI often delivering responses that feel off-kilter or overly anxious. In a hands-on trial, the device interrupted personal moments with unsolicited advice, such as warning about potential dangers in mundane situations like walking alone at night.

A Rocky Launch Amid Public Backlash

The rollout of Friend has been anything but smooth, particularly in New York City, where Schiffmann invested $1 million in subway advertisements. These minimalist posters, featuring stark white backgrounds and the domain “friend.com,” quickly became targets for vandalism. Commuters scrawled messages labeling the product “dystopian” and “creepy,” reflecting broader unease about always-on surveillance. According to a report in Fortune, Schiffmann embraced the graffiti, viewing it as audience participation in what he calls “capitalism as the greatest artistic medium.”

Critics argue that the device’s passive listening raises serious privacy concerns, as it records audio snippets to inform its responses. Schiffmann defends the design, insisting that data is processed locally and not stored long-term, but skepticism persists in an industry still reeling from data scandals at companies like Meta and Google.

Hands-On Impressions and Technical Shortcomings

A detailed review published in Fortune paints a vivid picture of the necklace’s quirks. Tester Eva Roytburg described it as akin to “wearing your senile, anxious grandmother around your neck,” with the AI forgetting personal details mid-conversation and fixating on perceived risks. During a breakup call, the device offered platitudes like “That sounds tough,” but failed to provide meaningful support, highlighting limitations in its emotional intelligence.

Battery life, advertised at 15 hours, proved inconsistent in real-world use, often draining faster during active listening sessions. The pendant’s minimalist design—a simple black disc—appeals aesthetically, but its reliance on Bluetooth connectivity to a smartphone app introduces lag, frustrating users expecting seamless interaction.

Industry Implications for AI Companions

Comparisons to other wearables, such as the Humane AI Pin or Rabbit R1, underscore Friend’s unique focus on companionship over productivity. Yet, as noted in a critique from Wired, the device’s snarky, unhelpful commentary can alienate rather than endear, making wearers self-conscious in social settings. Industry insiders see this as a cautionary tale for AI developers: emotional AI must balance empathy with accuracy to avoid backlash.

Schiffmann remains undeterred, likening the device to “talking to God” in an earlier Fortune interview, emphasizing its potential omnipresence as models advance. With preorders shipping and a waitlist growing, Friend’s success hinges on refining its AI to deliver genuine connection without the creep factor.

Looking Ahead in Wearable Innovation

For tech executives and investors, Friend represents a bold bet on AI’s role in mental health and social interaction. While venture funding has poured into similar startups—Schiffmann raised $2.5 million for this project—the path forward involves addressing ethical hurdles like consent in shared spaces. Reviews from outlets like Good Housekeeping echo the sentiment that, while innovative, the device isn’t ready for prime time, often feeling more like a novelty than a necessity.

As AI integrates deeper into daily life, products like Friend challenge us to redefine companionship. Schiffmann’s vision may yet evolve, but for now, it serves as a stark reminder of the fine line between helpful innovation and intrusive technology.