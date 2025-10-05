Ford CEO Embraces Toyota’s Gemba to Accelerate EV Shift and Cut Waste

In the competitive world of automotive manufacturing, where electric vehicles are reshaping production lines and corporate strategies, Ford Motor Co.’s chief executive is turning to an unlikely source for inspiration: its Japanese rival, Toyota Motor Corp. Jim Farley, who has led Ford since 2020, has openly embraced a management philosophy known as “gemba,” a Japanese term that translates to “the real place” or “the actual spot.” This practice, deeply rooted in Toyota’s lean manufacturing ethos, emphasizes leaders physically visiting the sites where work happens—be it factory floors, dealerships, or even customer interactions—to observe problems firsthand and make informed decisions.

Farley, a former Toyota executive himself, credits this approach with helping him navigate Ford’s transition to an electric future. By going to the gemba, he says, executives avoid relying on abstract data or secondhand reports, instead gaining unfiltered insights into operational inefficiencies. For instance, Farley has recounted visiting Ford’s assembly plants to witness quality issues directly, which has informed cost-cutting measures and product redesigns amid the company’s push into EVs.

Adopting Rival Wisdom in Detroit

This adoption of gemba isn’t just a personal quirk; it’s part of a broader effort to modernize a 122-year-old American icon facing stiff competition from Tesla Inc. and Chinese automakers. According to a recent article in Business Insider, Farley explained that “before you make a big decision, you have to go and see the real problem—where the waste is.” This hands-on method contrasts with traditional boardroom strategizing, echoing Toyota’s legendary Toyota Production System, which has long prioritized waste elimination and continuous improvement.

Industry analysts note that Farley’s strategy comes at a pivotal time. Ford has invested billions in EV development, including models like the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, but has grappled with supply-chain disruptions and profitability challenges. By applying gemba, Farley aims to streamline processes, much like Toyota did to dominate hybrid technology decades ago. Reports from Yahoo Finance highlight how this practice is aiding Ford’s efforts to compete in the EV market, where rapid iteration and efficiency are key.

From Toyota Roots to Ford Revival

Farley’s background adds credibility to this cross-cultural borrowing. He spent 17 years at Toyota, rising through the ranks in marketing and product planning before joining Ford in 2007. This experience exposed him to gemba as a core principle, one that Toyota’s leaders, including current executives, continue to champion. A piece in AOL details how Farley is now instilling this mindset across Ford’s leadership, encouraging managers to leave their offices and engage directly with frontline workers.

The implications extend beyond Ford. As the auto sector grapples with electrification, supply shortages, and geopolitical tensions—such as tariffs that could favor Japanese imports—gemba offers a timeless tool for agility. Farley has even tied it to broader workforce issues, like the U.S. shortage of skilled tradespeople, as noted in related coverage from Business Insider, where he discussed encouraging his own son to take a blue-collar job to appreciate hands-on labor.

Challenges and Broader Industry Impact

Yet, implementing gemba isn’t without hurdles. Critics argue that in a globalized industry with remote work norms post-pandemic, physically “going to the gemba” can be logistically challenging for a company as vast as Ford, with operations spanning continents. Moreover, while Toyota has used it to maintain dominance in reliability and efficiency, Ford must adapt it to its own culture, which has historically emphasized bold innovation over incremental tweaks.

Looking ahead, Farley’s embrace of this Toyota tactic signals a humility rare in Detroit’s executive suites, potentially setting a precedent for other legacy automakers. As Ford targets profitability in its EV division by 2026, gemba could prove instrumental in identifying “waste” in battery production or software integration. Insights from BizToc suggest this approach is already yielding decisions that prioritize real-world problem-solving over theoretical models, positioning Ford to better rival not just Toyota, but the influx of nimble EV startups.

A Model for Future Leadership

Ultimately, Farley’s strategy underscores a key lesson for industry insiders: in an era of rapid technological shifts, borrowing proven methods from competitors can accelerate transformation. Toyota’s own executive changes, as reported in Toyota USA Newsroom, reflect a similar focus on EV strategy, showing that even originators of gemba are evolving it. For Ford, this Japanese import might just be the edge needed to thrive in the electric age, blending American ingenuity with disciplined observation. As the sector evolves, expect more leaders to follow suit, turning rival wisdom into a universal playbook for success.