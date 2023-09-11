Flexport Purges Ex-CEO Dave Clark’s Hires

In the wake of CEO Dave Clark resigning, Flexport is purging executives he hired and rescinding dozens of other job offers.

Clark announced his surprise resignation from Flexport just a year after taking the job that he left a 23-year career at Amazon for. In his tweet announcing his decision, Clark cited a change of direction that founder Ryan Peterson wanted to take.

Founders have the right to change their mind. I came to Flexport to do big things and that’s where I believe we were headed. Today, Ryan and I discussed his desire to return to focusing on growth in the core freight business. In light of that, I feel that he is best suited to lead the company in that direction. As such, I will be resigning from my position at Flexport.

According to CNN, following Clark’s resignation, Flexport has fired at least six executives Clark brought on board, some from Amazon.

In addition, Peterson revealed in a tweet that the company is rescinding “a bunch of signed offer letters,” which individuals will be receiving as early as Monday:

Flexport is rescinding a bunch of signed offer letters for people who were starting as soon as this Monday. I am deeply sorry to those people who were expecting to join our company and won’t be able to at this time. It’s messed up. But no way around it, we have had a hiring freeze for months I have no ideas why more than 75 people were signed to join. Or why we had over 200 open roles are on our web site. All of those have been canceled except for a handful of roles directly tied to our most important initiatives (eg improving timeliness of our freight services) A Flexport team member will reach out to each of you personally asap to explain the move. I hope you will forgive us someday and even consider coming to work here again once we get our house in order. But now would not be a good time to add more people and expenses to the company. — Ryan Peterson (@typesfast) — September 8, 2023

There is clearly more drama and issues surrounding Clark’s departure than is publicly being discussed. Only time will tell if Peterson is able to get control of the situation.