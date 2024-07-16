Federal Court Pauses Net Neutrality

Advertise with Us
A federal court has paused the FCC's net neutrality plans to give itself more time to determine if the rules will stand or be permanently overturned....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, July 15, 2024

    • A federal court has paused the FCC’s net neutrality plans to give itself more time to determine if the rules will stand or be permanently overturned.

    The FCC voted in April to restore net neutrality. The rules, which ensure companies cannot penalize or throttle certain internet traffic, were originally passed during the Obama administration, before being repealed by the Trump-era FCC.

    The current FCC voted 3-2 to restore net neutrality, even closing loopholes that experts warned could be abused by internet service providers. Michael Powell, President & CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, wasted no time promising “years of litigation and uncertainty.”

    According to The Verge, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ panel of judges said a temporary “administrative stay is warranted.” The judges are weighing the merits of the case brought by broadband providers.

    The administrative stay is in effect till August 5, at which point the judges will hopefully have reached a final decision.

