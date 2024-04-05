Cable Industry Promises ‘Years of Litigation’ Fighting Net Neutrality

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the US cable industry has promised “years of litigation and uncertainty” fighting net neutrality.

The FCC said it would once again take up the issue of net neutrality in April, with with enough votes to pass the popular legislation. Net neutrality is designed to ensure ISPs cannot discriminate against, block, throttle, or charge more for traffic from competitors and smaller rivals. Despite having wide-spread support, net neutrality was repealed under the Trump administration.

With enough votes to pass it, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency will vote on the measure in April, sparking a predictable response from the cable industry. In a public statement, Michael Powell, President & CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, threatened prolonged legal action in response.

“In the absence of any harm, the FCC is barreling ahead with a backward-looking, unnecessary proposal. Its repeated legal flip-flopping has become a tiresome political ritual unmoored from congressional direction that radically upends what should be a stable regulatory environment. But this time, reimposing heavy-handed regulation will not just hobble network investment and innovation, it will also seriously jeopardize our nation’s collective efforts to build and sustain reliable broadband in rural and unserved communities. We urge the FCC to reverse course to avoid years of litigation and uncertainty.”

The FCC maintains that net neutrality is necessary to secure fast, open access for all, the importance of which became painfully clear during the pandemic.

“The pandemic proved once and for all that broadband is essential,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “After the prior administration abdicated authority over broadband services, the FCC has been handcuffed from acting to fully secure broadband networks, protect consumer data, and ensure the internet remains fast, open, and fair. A return to the FCC’s overwhelmingly popular and court-approved standard of net neutrality will allow the agency to serve once again as a strong consumer advocate of an open internet.”