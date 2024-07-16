FBI Cracks Phone of Trump Shooter

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has updated the status of its investigation into Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who shot former President Donald Trump.

Initial reports indicated agents in Pennsylvania were unable to access the phone’s contents, necessitating it be sent to FBI headquarters in Quantico. The FBI has updated its status, saying it was able to successfully crack the phone’s security and access its content.

FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices.

There is still no word on what kind of phone Crooks had, or what methods were used to crack it.