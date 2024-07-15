FBI Trying Unlock the Phone of Trump’s Shooter In Search For Answers

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has acquired the phone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who shot former President Donald Trump at a rally.

Crooks is something of a mystery to law enforcement, an individual that was not on any agency’s radar, and whose motives remain unknown. According to an update provided by the FBI, the agency is now in possession of Crooks’ phone.

While the investigation to date indicates the shooter acted alone, the FBI continues to conduct logical investigative activity to determine if there were any co-conspirators associated with this attack. At this time, there are no current public safety concerns. The FBI has not identified a motive for the shooter’s actions, but we are working to determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting, collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads. We have also obtained the shooter’s telephone for examination.

There has been no word on what kind of phone Crooks used, although The New York Times reported that officials said agents in Pennsylvania had been unable to unlock the device, necessitating it being sent to FBI headquarters.