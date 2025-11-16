Email Marketing’s Unyielding Pulse in 2025

In an era where flashy new digital tools promise to revolutionize marketing, a persistent rumor refuses to die: email marketing is dead. Yet, industry data and expert voices tell a different story. Phillip Rivers, a marketing expert on X, recently debunked this myth, stating, ‘Corny marketers trying to sell you something new: “Email marketing is dead” Reality: – Over 4 billion users – Average 3500% ROI – Best remarketing channel – Ownership of your audience – Crucial for eComm profitability Don’t buy the b*llshit. Invest in email.’ This sentiment echoes across recent reports, highlighting email’s enduring power.

Far from obsolete, email marketing continues to drive substantial returns for businesses worldwide. According to a report from Hostinger, global email users are projected to reach 4.89 billion by 2027, up from current estimates exceeding 4 billion. This massive user base underscores email’s role as a cornerstone of digital communication, outpacing many social platforms in reliability and direct engagement.

The ROI Revolution

The financial case for email is compelling. Rivers cites an average ROI of 3500%, meaning $35 returned for every dollar invested—a figure supported by broader industry statistics. Emailchef reports that email marketing generates an average of €42 for every euro spent, translating to even higher potential in dollar terms. This efficiency stems from email’s low cost and high conversion rates, making it indispensable for eCommerce.

In eCommerce, where profitability hinges on repeat business, email shines as the best remarketing channel. Unlike social media algorithms that can bury content, email allows direct audience ownership. Businesses control their lists, fostering long-term relationships without intermediary interference. As Rivers notes in another X post, ‘Email marketing will increase your ROI for any and all [traffic sources]. Invest in it now and reap the benefits for decades.’

Audience Ownership Edge

Ownership of audience data is a game-changer in an age of privacy regulations and platform volatility. With email, marketers aren’t at the mercy of changing algorithms on platforms like Facebook or TikTok. A NetHunt analysis projects the global email marketing market to grow from $7.5 billion in 2020 to $17.9 billion by 2027, driven by this stability. Companies can nurture leads over time, turning one-time visitors into loyal customers.

Rivers emphasizes this in his threads, sharing that his agency has generated over $100 million with email marketing. He advises, ‘The brand that uses data to see how, what, and when their customers actually buy wins.’ This data-driven approach, enabled by email analytics, provides insights that social channels often lack, allowing for personalized campaigns that boost retention and sales.

Trends Fueling Growth

Looking ahead to 2025, trends like automation and interactivity are elevating email’s effectiveness. Litmus highlights how automated drip campaigns ensure consistent communication, with tools triggering messages based on user actions for a more personal feel. Hostinger notes that global email marketing is projected to reach $36.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from $14.8 billion in 2025.

Interactivity is another hot trend. WebProNews reports a surge in interactive elements like videos, polls, and SMS integration, transforming static emails into engaging experiences. This aligns with mobile dominance, where 60% of emails are read on mobile devices, per Emailchef. Marketers are leveraging these features to drive higher open rates and conversions.

eCommerce Lifeline

For eCommerce, email is crucial for profitability amid rising ad costs. Rivers points out that only 2% of website visitors typically buy on the first visit, but email captures and converts the rest. A Mailjet forecast for 2025 emphasizes email’s role in omnichannel strategies, combining it with SMS for upsells during peak seasons like Black Friday Cyber Monday.

Statistics back this up: Emailchef states that 89% of marketers use email as their primary lead generation channel, while 81% of SMEs rely on it to reach customers. In a post from X, Rivers shares, ‘7 Email Stats That Every Marketer Needs To Know,’ including tips that could add significant revenue depending on traffic volume.

Debunking the Myths

The ’email is dead’ narrative often comes from those pushing newer tools, but data disproves it. HubSpot reports email’s 2.8% conversion rate for B2C brands, outperforming many channels. Rivers calls out the hype, urging businesses to ignore ‘corny marketers’ and focus on email’s proven track record.

Moreover, emerging technologies like AI are enhancing email, not replacing it. WebProNews discusses ethical AI use for personalization, balancing efficiency with privacy. As WebProNews notes, newsletters achieve 15-20% higher open rates than promotional emails, thanks to their educational value.

Strategic Implementation

To maximize email’s potential, insiders recommend focusing on key principles. Rivers outlines eight principles for emails that sell, based on his agency’s $100 million success. These include customer stories, education, and myth-busting in niches—ideas that drive engagement without heavy design reliance.

He warns, ‘Design doesn’t sell. Copywriting and offer making do.’ This pragmatic advice resonates in reports like Oracle’s survey, which explores shifts in adoption and impact, emphasizing data over aesthetics for winning strategies.

Future-Proofing with Email

As 2025 unfolds, email’s integration with other channels will solidify its position. MoDuet predicts sophisticated relationship-building through email, evolving beyond newsletters into sales drivers. With over 4 billion users and climbing, as per Statista via Hostinger, email remains a scalable, owned asset.

Rivers’ recent X post reinforces this, stating, ‘Gary Vee called it again… now he’s saying “By 2025, spending money first on social media is marketing suicide.”‘ This highlights email’s reliability amid social media’s unpredictability, positioning it as a must-invest channel for long-term success.

Industry Voices Amplify

Experts across publications echo Rivers’ views. Marketing Insider Group stresses automation for engagement, while WebToffee projects email’s high ROI continuing into 2026. These insights collectively affirm that email marketing is not just alive—it’s thriving and essential for modern business strategies.

In the face of evolving digital landscapes, email’s direct, measurable impact ensures its relevance. By owning audiences and delivering unmatched ROI, it empowers marketers to build sustainable growth, far from the grave some claim it’s headed toward.