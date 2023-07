Twitter users are in for yet another big change, with Elon Musk saying the platform will ditch light mode in favor of dark mode.

Dark mode is a popular option for computer and phone interfaces, but many people still prefer traditional light interface options. According to a tweet by Musk, however, Twitter is going all-in on dark mode:

This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

The news shouldn’t really come as a surprise, with recent events showing that nothing is off the table when it comes to decisions at Twitter.