Twitter Is Rebranding As X

Twitter appears to be in the midst of a major rebranding, with owner Elon Musk saying the company will be called “X” and bird logo will be retired.

Musk announced the change in a tweet:

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds Elon Musk (@elonmusk) — July 23, 2023

New CEO Linda Yaccarino chimed in, saying it was a rare opportunity for the company to make a good second impression:

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started. There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world. Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) — July 23, 2023

Twitter has already lost roughly half of its advertisers. In many cases, advertisers prize branding and stability, both of which Musk has largely destroyed since taking over the company.