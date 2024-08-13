Advertise with Us
Elon Musk: “Massive DDOS Attack on X”

With millions of people worldwide trying to listen in on Elon Musk's conversation with former President Donald Trump, it appears, according to a Musk tweet, X is under a "massive DDOS attack." Literal...
Written by Rich Ord
Monday, August 12, 2024

    • With millions of people worldwide trying to listen in on Elon Musk’s conversation with former President Donald Trump, it appears, according to a Musk tweet, X is under a “massive DDOS attack.” Literally, free speech is under attack. Reload for further updates.

    The conversation has started. Elon Musk says that this massive DDOS attack illustrates how some bad actors clearly want to stop free speech.

     

     

