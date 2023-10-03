Dutch Competition Authority Upholds Apple Fines

Dutch competition authority ACM has upheld fines levied against Apple, denying the company’s objections.

According to Reuters, Apple racked up some 50 million euros ($53 million) in fines over dating apps in the App Store. The ACM says Apple has complied with at least two provisions, but has failed to comply with a third undisclosed one.

Ultimately, the ACM fined Apple 5 million euros per week, adding up to the 50 million euros. Despite Apple’s objections, the ACM upheld the fines.

“We disagree with the ACM’s original order, which degrades investment incentives and is not in the best interests of our users’ privacy or data security,” Apple said.

“As the ACM has denied our administrative appeal, we will appeal to the Netherlands courts.”