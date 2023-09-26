Dave Limp, Former Amazon Exec, To Become Blue Origin CEO

Dave Limp, the 13-year Amazon veteran who recently resigned, has been tapped to take the top job at Blue Origin.

Limp surprised the industry when he announced he was resigning from Amazon after 13 years at the company, where he led the division responsible for Alexa, Echo, and other consumer devices. At the time of the announcement, Limp said he was unsure what the future held, but it wouldn’t be in the consumer space.

According to CNBC, it appears that future involves literal space, with Limp poised to become CEO of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company. The outlet saw memos written by current CEO Bob Smith and owner Jeff Bezos informing employees of Smith’s impending retirement. The memo also indicated Limp would replace Smith.

CNBC reached out to Blue Origin for comment, with the company praising Limp as “a proven innovator with a customer-first mindset,” with “extensive experience in the high-tech industry and growing highly complex organizations.”

According to the memos, Smith will retire on December 4, although he will remain until at least January 2 to help facilitate a smooth transition.