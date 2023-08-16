Dave Limp, Amazon Head of Devices & Services, Is Retiring

David Limp, Amazon’s SVP of Devices & Services, is retiring from the company after more than 13 years at the company.
Limp oversaw the team responsible for Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle. After more than a decade at the company, and three decades in the consumer electronics space, Limp is leaving and hoping to start fresh in another space.
Limp and CEO Andy Jassy announced the news:
I have been doing a version of this job (building and shipping consumer electronics) on and off for 30+ years. I love it, but I also want look into the future through a different lens. I am not sure what that future is right now, with the notable exception that it won’t be in the consumer electronics space. I will be around for a few more months and we have a lot to deliver on with our fall products. Given that, you should expect the same bug reports from me for a little while more…
— Dave Limp
Jassy says the company will announce Limp’s replacement in the coming weeks:
Under Dave’s leadership, Amazon has become one of the world’s leading innovators in building devices and underlying services that customers love. From Kindle readers to Fire TV to Alexa and Echo, over the past decade and a half we’ve been able to invent and keep improving experiences that help make our customers’ lives better every day. Dave has been an outstanding innovator, exhibited strong judgment and ownership, and built a strong organization with high standards. He has also been somebody whose counsel and insights I’ve valued immensely (both in my prior role and current one), and who has always prioritized what matters most for the company.
Dave will remain in his role for the next few months, and we’ll announce his successor in the coming weeks. I remain excited and quite optimistic about the products and services we’re building in Devices and Services—we’re at the relative beginning of what’s possible and what I believe these businesses will add for customers and the company.
— Andy Jassy