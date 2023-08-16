Dave Limp, Amazon Head of Devices & Services, Is Retiring

David Limp, Amazon’s SVP of Devices & Services, is retiring from the company after more than 13 years at the company.

Limp oversaw the team responsible for Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle. After more than a decade at the company, and three decades in the consumer electronics space, Limp is leaving and hoping to start fresh in another space.

Limp and CEO Andy Jassy announced the news:

I have been doing a version of this job (building and shipping consumer electronics) on and off for 30+ years. I love it, but I also want look into the future through a different lens. I am not sure what that future is right now, with the notable exception that it won’t be in the consumer electronics space. I will be around for a few more months and we have a lot to deliver on with our fall products. Given that, you should expect the same bug reports from me for a little while more… — Dave Limp

Jassy says the company will announce Limp’s replacement in the coming weeks: