Cisco Prepares For Round Of Layoffs Impacting Thousands

Cisco is reportedly planning its second round of layoffs in 2024, this one likely to impact as many as 4,000 employees.

According to Reuters, the networking is trying to aggressively diversify into other fields, including AI and cybersecurity. As part of that transition, the company is eliminating roles that do not align with its focus.

Cisco has gone through multiple rounds of layoffs in the last couple of years. The company laid off more than 4,000 employees in late 2022, let an undisclosed number go in mid-2023, and laid off another 4,000 in early 2024.

The outlet says the layoffs could be officially announced as early as Wednesday when the company announces its fourth-quarter results.