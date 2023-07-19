Cisco Begins Round of Layoffs, Multiple Departments Allegedly Impacted

Cisco appears to have begun a round of layoffs, with employees in multiple departments allegedly laid off.

According to verified posts on the anonymous forum Blind, it appears layoffs have impacted Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), Cisco Collaboration, Data Center Services & Solutions, Experience Centers, Security Business Group, Cisco Servers, and Cisco Webex.

There appears to be a bit of confusion about the layoffs, with some employees reporting that this round coincides with the company’s annual July layoffs. It appears communication regarding the layoffs has also been somewhat sketchy.

One user described their experience:

Got to know that my name is in the layoff list through a known Senior Manager who was in meeting with my Director and frankly speaking, it’s such a toxic and controlling environment and I personally don’t want to work in that team. Little stressed as job market is very dull.

Another user said software engineers are being impacted:

Whosoever I know are software engineers and they are getting impacted. It’s a direct info from their managers. One manager fought hard to save some reports and he got some discount.

Still another user said there appear to be multiple dates for the layoffs:

Confirmed as well though I’ve heard 2 dates – 17th and 19th. One of the groups is the one I got trolled about the “unannounced layoffs in RTP CxC”. The decision was made weekend before July 4th to dissolve RTP CxC and shuffle jobs to MX CxC. Those folks were all pulled from accounts unless they were escalated to be saved – USB and Wells Fargo are two on that list. The folks in the CxC were told unsure of dates but packages were probably coming. So there you go. RTP CxC is all I can confirm for sure. So GFYS trolls from last week. 😉 More positive note – I feel for you OP and others affected… it could be any of us… seems it’s all on a whim and who’s leader’s arse you kiss the hardest.

Cisco’s last major round of layoffs impacted more than 4,000 employees in late 2022. With the current round, at least one employee said it fell below the threshold that would require a company to notify the SEC or Wall Street.