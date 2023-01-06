CES 2023: AMD Unveils Its Apple M1 Killer

AMD is taking aim at Apple, unveiling a chip it claims will outperform Apple’s custom silicon while offering superior battery life.

Apple’s M1 custom silicon took the semiconductor world by storm, offering an unrivaled combination of performance and efficiency. Other companies have been working to come up with an answer, and AMD believes it has an M1 killer.

According to MacRumors, the AMD Ryzen 7940HS “is 34% faster in multiprocessing workloads than the ‌M1 Pro‌ and 20% faster than the ‌M2‌ in AI tasks.”

In addition to performance, the new chips offer significantly better battery life. In fact, AMD says the “Ryzen 7040 series will offer 30+ hours of video playback in ultrathin notebooks.”

If AMD’s new chips live up to the claims, it could finally offer a compelling alternative to Apple’s custom silicon.