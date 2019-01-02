SearchNews

In 2019, you need to think differently about your content marketing strategies. Google has so much content on the same topics that it’s difficult for average content to rank. You need to constantly create new fresh content that is unique.
Neil Patel’s 6 Tips to Dominating Google
“Do you want to know what’s better than being on page one of Google?” asked digital marketing expert Neil Patel. “Not just ranking number one, but owning the first page.”
How to Get Hired as a Software Engineer by Google
Several young Google software engineers provided some great tips that will prepare you to get hired by Google. A key common denominator is to really know your stuff well because the main focus of the interview is going to be on technical skills.
The Future of Google and SEO is AI
“If you’re relying just on backlinks, then you aren’t recognizing that the future of Google and of SEO is AI, it’s artificial intelligence,” noted Spencer in another informative interview by James Schramko of SuperFastBusiness.
Yellzz in Lead Gen Pilot with Microsoft Bing Search Engine
Wouldn’t it be great if your business could be in real-time contact with your potential customer while they are looking at your ad or business listing in a directory or search engine? With Yellzz Super Ads, businesses can do just that.
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Replace Edge With Chrome-Like Browser
It appears that Microsoft is ready to raise the white flag. After years of trying,…
Alphabet Chairman: Anybody Who Does Business in China Compromises Some of Their Core Values
“Anybody who does business in China compromises some of their core values,” says Alphabet Chairman John Hennessy in a live audience interview on Bloomberg. Alphabet is the parent company of Google.