AIDeveloper

Caitlin Kalinowski, Former Meta AR Hardwar Exec, Joins OpenAI
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, November 7, 2024

    • Caitlin Kalinowski, former Head of AR Glasses Hardware at Meta, announced that she has joined OpenAI to lead the company’s hardware efforts.

    Kalinowski made the announcement in a LinkedIn post.

    I’m delighted to share that I’m joining OpenAI to lead hardware!

    OpenAI and ChatGPT have already changed the world, improving how people get and interact with information and delivering meaningful benefits around the globe. AI is the most exciting engineering frontier in tech right now, and I could not be more excited to be part of this team.

    In my new role, I will initially focus on OpenAI’s robotics work and partnerships to help bring AI into the physical world and unlock its benefits for humanity.

    Thank you to the OpenAI team, Sam, Kevin Weil, PW, and to my friends and colleagues in engineering and beyond!

    OpenAI is known to be working on AI-powered hardware, even partnering with former Apple hardware designer Sir Jony Ive. The partnership was first reported in late 2023, although there was little known about what the collaboration might produce.

    Although details about the collaboration remain nearly nonexistent, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman did say he believes the partnership could redefine how people interact with technology.

    “We are at a point where generative AI can not only complement but enhance user experiences in ways that were once unimaginable,” Altman stated. “Our discussions with Jony made it clear that we could do more than just create another gadget—we could redefine how people interact with technology.”

    OpenAI hiring Kalinowski is a good sign that things are moving forward.

