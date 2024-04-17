How Bully Breeds Have Become America’s Dog

The U.S. has seen a recent uptick in the popularity of the bully breed. In fact, bully’s are the #1 most popular breed in 21 states, and among the top percentile for best-tempered dogs in the nation. But what exactly are bully dogs? The term bully dogs encompass over 50 different types of terrier dogs. Pure bully’s like Staffordshire terriers, bull terriers, and bullmastiffs alongside mixed breed bully’s like pitbulls are some of the notable and popular bully’s in America.

Where do Bully’s Originate From?

Just as bully’s dogs encompass numerous breeds, bully’s come from a great number of places as well. Some of the most famous breeds, like Boston Terriers, English Bulldogs, and American Pit Bull Terriers all date back to the 1800’s. Boston Terriers, true to their name, come from the U.S. while the latter 2 come from the British Isles and United Kingdom respectively.

But bully’s aren’t just comprised of older breeds, but more modern ones. The Dogue de Bordeaux from France and Cane Corso from Italy were added to the list of bully dogs in 2008 and 2010, respectively. In fact, the breed is still continuously growing and evolving, with the addition of Cordoba’s Dogo Argentino breed in 2020.

Although bully dogs are from all over the world, they have certainly found their home within the states. The French Bulldog, Bulldog, Rottweilers, and Doberman Pinschers all rank in the top 15 most popular breeds in the United States. In fact, around 20% of the entire U.S. dog population is comprised of bully dogs. In total, bully’s account for 18 million across all 50 U.S. states.

Bully Breeds are Popular

The interest in bully’s keeps growing too. Major states like California google for Cane Corso’s, Texas searches for Bull Terriers, and Florida looks for Great Dane’s. However, the most frequently googled breeds in the country are American Pit Bull Terrier’s, American Bully’s, and Bulldogs.

Another factor helping bully’s become more and more popular is their compatibility with Americans. Bully breeds rank among the top percentile of best-tempered dogs, with many having astounding scores above 80% percent. Bull Terrier’s, Dogo Argentino’s, and Cane Corso’s all have scores over 88.7 percent. The American Bully even has a score of a perfect 100 percent.

Overall, the temperament combined with the storied history of bully dogs help to establish and reinforce their popularity amongst many Americans. Many of the most popular ones have even become household names, such as French Bulldogs and Rottweilers. This popularity has resulted in bully’s making up a fifth of the U.S. dog population, but that number continues to surge and grow.

Conclusion

As the new bully breeds such as the Cane Corso and Dogo Argentino grow in popularity amongst dog owners, it is undoubtedly that the U.S. will see more and more bully’s in its dog population. With more and more breeds being added to the list of bully’s, as well as the skyrocketing popularity of new and old bully breeds alike, it is certain that bully’s easily hold the title of America’s Dogs.