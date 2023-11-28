Broadcom Lays Off An Undisclosed Number of VMware Employees

Broadcom has begun notifying VMware employees that they are being laid off after successfully closing a deal to purchase the company.

Broadcom announced its plans to purchase VMware for $61 billion deal in mid-2022, a move that caused significant concern among many VMware employees. Broadcom is well-known for buying companies and slashing cost, leading many to believe that VMware would go through significant changes under Broadcom’s ownership.

Those fears appear to be coming true, with Business Insider reporting that Broadcom has begun notifying employees that their roles have been terminated.

“Broadcom recently completed its acquisition of VMware,” reads an email seen by the outlet. “As part of integration planning, and following an organizational needs assessment, we identified go-forward roles that will be required within the combined company. We regret to inform you that your position is being eliminated and your employment will be terminated.”

“We would like to thank you for your dedication and service. We want to make this transition as smooth as possible, including offering you a generous severance package and providing you a non-working paid notice period,” the email continued.

At the time of writing, the exact number of impacted employees remains unknown.