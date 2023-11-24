Broadcom Completes VMware Acquisition

Broadcom has completed its acquisition of VMware, despite concerns among employees, industry experts, and regulators.
The two companies announced a $61 billion deal in mid-2022, immediately sparking criticism and investigation from various regulatory bodies. After winning approval from regulators across the globe, China was the last holdout. China has ultimately signed off, however, clearing the way for the acquisition.
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan touted the news:
Today I am thrilled to announce Broadcom’s successful acquisition of VMware, and the start of a new and exciting era for all of us at the company. VMware joins our engineering-first, innovation-centric team, which is another important step forward in building the world’s leading infrastructure technology company.
While an important moment for Broadcom, it’s also an exciting milestone for our customers around the world. And as I said when we first announced the acquisition, we can now come together and have the scale to help global enterprises address their complex IT infrastructure challenges by enabling private and hybrid cloud environments and helping them deploy an “apps anywhere” strategy. Our goal is to help customers optimize their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, allowing them to run applications and services anywhere.