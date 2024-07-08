Boeing Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fraud

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to fraud in relation to two separate incidents in which its 737 jets crashed, killing a total of 346 people.

According to The Washington Post, Boeing will plead guilty to fraud charges stemming from a 2021 deal the company struck to avoid prosecution. Two pilots were accused of hiding information from the FAA pertaining to the 737 Max automated control system, a factor in both of the fatal crashes.

“This criminal conviction demonstrates the department’s commitment to holding Boeing accountable for its misconduct,” the Justice Department official said.

In addition to the $2.5 billion the company was already paying in penalties and payouts as part of the 2021 agreement, Boeing is on the hook for an additional $487.2 million in penalties, as well as at least $455 million to improve its safety programs and government compliance. The company has also agreed to independent oversight.

Some of the victims’ family are not happy with the decision and are challenging it in court, saying the company is getting off too easy.

“Through crafty lawyering between Boeing and DOJ, the deadly consequences of Boeing’s crime are being hidden,” said Paul Cassell, an attorney for some of the families.

Boeing has been in the news numerous times in the past months over unacceptable safety failures involving its aircraft, including parts coming off mid-flight. The company’s space arm doesn’t seem to be doing any better, with astronauts stranded at the International Space Station because NASA has indefinitely delayed the Boeing Starliner’s return to Earth over safety concerns.

Given the company’s failures, it’s easy to see why families and critics fear its latest deal with the DOJ may not go far enough to correct what’s wrong and ensure people’s safety.