Bluesky Gains One Million Users In Three Days As Brazil Bans X

Bluesky appears to be benefiting from Brazil’s ban of X, with the platform gaining one million users in three days.

Elon Musk shut down X’s Brazil office in response to an order by Justice Alexandre de Moraes that the executive labeled “unacceptable demands.” The order demanded that X remove and censor content, as well as hand over data on specific users. The ongoing standoff between X and Brazil has resulted in X being banned in the country.

According to Bluesky, the company has seen an uptick of one million users in the last three days. Although Bluesy doesn’t specifically say the new users are from Brazil, but repeating the message in Portuguese is a solid clue.

wow… welcome to the ONE MILLION new users in the last three days!!! 🎉 uau… bem-vindos ao UM MILHÃO de novos usuários nos últimos três dias!!! 🎉 Bluesy (@bsky.app) | August 31, 2024

Bluesy’s decentralized nature could prove to be a protection against censorship attempts but, in the meantime, X’s misfortunes are Bluesky’s opportunity.