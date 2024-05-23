Bluesky Rolls Out Direct Messages

Bluesky announced it has rolled out direct messages, just two weeks after informing users that it was working on the feature.

Bluesky is the decentralized competitors to X (formerly) Twitter. The platform has grown to more than 5 million users, even as it continues to deploy new features to help it achieve parity with its competitors. Bluesky announced a slew of new features on May 8, saying it would deploy them “over the next few months.”

The company appears to have focused on direct messages first, adding the capability Wednesday.

You can now send direct messages (DMs) to people on Bluesky! Say hi to a friend, colleague, or a crush. These are private one-to-one messages directly within the Bluesky app. By default, your permissions allow anyone you follow to DM you. You can change these settings to allow no one or anyone to message you.

By default, only people who each other can send and receive DMs, although the setting can be changed to allow all or no one.

The company says the initial release of DMs does not incorporate encryption, although that feature is coming in a future release. Until then, the company says that in rare cases the moderation team may need to open DMS to investigate abuses.