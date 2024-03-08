Bloomberg: China Is Prepping $27 Billion Fund for Chip Industry

China is reportedly pulling out all the stops to shore up its semiconductor industry, including a $27 billion fund.

The US and its allies have been trying to strangle China’s chip-making industry, cutting off access to advanced technology, especially that which can be used to power AI models. Chinese scientists have been working to circumvent US bans, but China’s tech industry was reportedly on the verge of collapse in late 2022. Despite the challenges it has faced, China has managed to surprise the world, debuting a 7nm chip that critics thought it was incapable of producing.

According to Bloomberg, China’s National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund is in the process of raising the country’s biggest chip fund yet, a whopping $27 billion. The money will be used to help fund advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing and help the country become independent from US tech.