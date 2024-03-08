Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ChinaRevolutionUpdate

Bloomberg: China Is Prepping $27 Billion Fund for Chip Industry

China is reportedly pulling out all the stops to shore up its semiconductor industry, including a $27 billion fund. The US and its allies have been trying to strangle China’s chip-making industr...
Bloomberg: China Is Prepping $27 Billion Fund for Chip Industry
Written by Staff
Friday, March 8, 2024

    • China is reportedly pulling out all the stops to shore up its semiconductor industry, including a $27 billion fund.

    The US and its allies have been trying to strangle China’s chip-making industry, cutting off access to advanced technology, especially that which can be used to power AI models. Chinese scientists have been working to circumvent US bans, but China’s tech industry was reportedly on the verge of collapse in late 2022. Despite the challenges it has faced, China has managed to surprise the world, debuting a 7nm chip that critics thought it was incapable of producing.

    According to Bloomberg, China’s National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund is in the process of raising the country’s biggest chip fund yet, a whopping $27 billion. The money will be used to help fund advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing and help the country become independent from US tech.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |