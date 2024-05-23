Advertise with Us
Bing Outage Impacting DuckDuckGo & Other Bing-Powered Sites

Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, May 23, 2024

    • Microsoft Bing’s current outage appears to go beyond the search engine and Copilot, impacting DuckDuckGo and any site that relies on the Bing API.

    Microsoft Bing went down early Thursday morning, with a message acknowledging the issue. Similarly, individuals on X noticed that Copilot was also down. It appears the issue also involves the Bing API, meaning that any site that relies on Bing is also impacted by the outage.

    DuckDuckGo, the privacy focused search engine is one such site. The site pulls much of its results from Bing, before stripping them of trackers and displaying them for the user. At the time of writing, any search in DuckDuckGo is returning an error.

    Ecosia, another Bing-powered search engine that plants trees as part of its business model, tweeted that it was experiencing issues as well.

    There is still no word from Microsoft on the cause of the issue or when it will be resolved.

