Microsoft 365 Copilot Will Cost $30 Per Month, Per User

The days of free access to the hottest generative AI models is coming to an end, with Microsoft rolling out pricing for Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Microsoft has been integrating Bing AI across its product line, using it to enhance its Copilot services. The company has announced pricing for Microsoft 365 Copilot, saying it will cost $30 per user, per month for business customers.

Colette Stallbaumer, General Manager, Microsoft 365 and Future of Work, announced the pricing in a blog post:

Bing Chat Enterprise unlocks generative AI for work. And Microsoft 365 Copilot brings a whole new way of working—reasoning over all your business data in the context of your enterprise, including the ability to ask questions and get answers from the web. Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for commercial customers for USD30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium customers when broadly available.

Stallbaumer emphasized Copilot’s competitive advantage over rival AI platforms.

While some generative AI apps focus on a single capability, like real-time transcription or copywriting, Microsoft 365 Copilot is in a class all of its own. It has all the capabilities of Bing Chat Enterprise, plus so much more. Copilot puts thousands of skills at your command and can reason over all your content and context to take on any task. It’s grounded in your business data in Microsoft Graph—that’s all your emails, calendar, chats, documents, and more. So, Copilot can generate an update from the morning’s meetings, emails, and chat threads to send to the team; get you up to speed on project developments from the last week; or create a SWOT analysis from internal files and data from the web. Microsoft 365 Copilot is incredible on its own, and it’s also integrated into the apps that millions of people use every day. Copilot jump-starts your creativity in Microsoft Word, analyzes data in Excel, designs presentations in PowerPoint, triages your Outlook inbox, summarizes meetings in Microsoft Teams—whether you attended or not—and so much more.

No one expected Microsoft 365 Copilot to remain free. At least companies now know exactly how much it will cost them.