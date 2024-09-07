B2B Marketers Must Align with the Buying Process to Craft a Winning Go-to-Market Strategy

In the world of B2B marketing, one of the biggest mistakes companies make is neglecting to account for the intricacies of their clients’ buying processes when shaping their go-to-market (GTM) strategies. For Tania Saez, a B2B growth advisor with a keen focus on account-based marketing (ABM) and revenue operations (RevOps), the implications of this oversight are clear. “Failing to consider your clients’ buying process when defining your GTM strategy can cost you dearly,” she says. “You end up working too hard, burning your budget, and leaving money on the table.”

This common pitfall—jumping on the latest marketing trends without understanding how your customers make purchasing decisions—leads companies down the wrong path. Rather than trying to be everywhere at once, spreading resources too thin, Saez and other experts advocate for a more strategic approach: aligning marketing efforts with the buyer’s journey.

Analyzing the Buying Process: A Critical First Step

The foundation of any effective GTM strategy lies in understanding how your customers buy. Saez advises marketers to take a deep dive into two crucial factors: the complexity of the buying process and the sales cycle. “Ask yourself, how long and difficult is your client’s buying journey? How do they make their purchasing decisions?” she explains. Understanding these elements helps marketers tailor their approach and ensures they aren’t wasting resources on strategies that won’t resonate with their target audience.

Adam Birnbaum, a fractional CMO with experience in tech companies, expands on this point: “It’s not just about the products you’re selling, it’s about the people behind the buying decisions. Complex B2B buying committees, each with their own agendas and pain points, require a nuanced approach to ensure that every stakeholder is addressed.”

This emphasis on personalizing the GTM strategy to match the buyer’s journey is echoed by other industry voices. Jayedur Rahman, a B2B lead generation specialist, highlights the importance of mapping the buyer’s journey before jumping into tactical execution. “A well-thought-out plan prevents you from wasting time and budget on the wrong tactics. It’s the difference between strategic growth and spinning your wheels,” Rahman notes.

Investing in the Right Resources

Once the buying process is fully understood, the next step is determining what resources are necessary to nail down the GTM strategy. This includes not only time and budget but also the potential need for additional personnel or external expertise. As Saez points out, “You need to ask yourself: how many resources do I need to implement this strategy? Do I need to invest in extra headcount, or should I bring in external experts to help guide my teams?”

Maxim Poulsen, a growth automation specialist, offers an insightful take on the future of GTM strategies: “I wonder if, in the future, new GTM strategies will actually redefine how people buy rather than just adapt to current trends. We’re already seeing this a lot with product-led growth (PLG).” This forward-thinking perspective suggests that the evolution of marketing strategies may influence how businesses make purchasing decisions, not just the other way around.

Avoiding the Trap of Trend-Chasing

A common trap many marketers fall into is chasing the latest trend without ensuring it aligns with their customers’ actual needs. Saez emphasizes the importance of rational decision-making over trend-chasing. “B2B marketing shouldn’t be about jumping on trends just because they’re cool,” she says. “Good marketers apply rational thinking and common sense, ensuring their strategies are rooted in real buyer insights rather than hype.”



This sentiment is shared by many in the industry. Alan Hale, a B2B market researcher, remarks, “Too many SaaS and tech founders take pride in not understanding their customers, but that’s a Darwinian approach. Only those who truly grasp their buyers’ needs will thrive.”

It’s not just about following trends but about creating strategies that align with buyer behaviors. “Off-the-shelf strategies don’t work,” says Sara Stella Lattanzio, head of marketing at Stryber. “The hard part is adjusting them to your specific context. It’s all about finding what resonates with your audience, rather than blindly copying what worked for someone else.”

Building the Customer Journey

Understanding the buying process isn’t just about aligning your sales tactics; it also helps structure the entire customer journey. As marketing consultant Thibault Genon-Catalot explains, “A customer journey map allows you to picture every step of the buyer’s experience. This is essential for building a solid sales process, avoiding client frustration, and ensuring that your marketing content supports the buyer at each stage of the journey.”

Genon-Catalot advocates for a structured approach to building the customer journey: “Ask questions like, ‘What actions is the buyer taking at this step? What pain points are they experiencing? How can we help them move forward?’ Answering these questions helps align your marketing and sales teams, ensuring they’re all on the same page.”

The Shift from Seller-Centric to Buyer-Centric Strategies

Many marketers still focus too heavily on the product they’re selling rather than how their customers are buying. “That’s the real problem,” says Paul Viviers, a sustainable branding expert. “Most marketers think about their product first, but the most successful companies are those that focus on understanding and meeting their buyers where they are.”

Saez reinforces this notion, stressing the need for a shift from a seller-centric to a buyer-centric mindset. “It’s not about what you’re offering, but about how your customers are navigating their buying decisions. When you make that shift, everything falls into place—your messaging, your resources, your timing.”

A Strategic Approach to B2B Marketing

Crafting a successful GTM strategy in the B2B space requires a deep understanding of how buyers navigate complex sales processes. Rather than jumping into the latest marketing trends, marketers need to take a step back and analyze how their buyers make purchasing decisions. As Saez aptly puts it, “When you take the time to understand your customers’ buying process, you’re no longer guessing. You’re building a smart, data-driven GTM plan that leads to sustainable growth.”

By aligning marketing strategies with the buyer’s journey, investing in the right resources, and avoiding the pitfalls of trend-chasing, B2B companies can position themselves for long-term success in an increasingly competitive marketplace. As Saez concludes, “It’s about working smarter, not harder.”