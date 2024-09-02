The Four Broad Archetypes of Customer Journeys: Understanding and Optimizing Customer Experiences

In today’s fast-paced, digital-first world, understanding the customer journey has become a crucial aspect of marketing and business strategy. The metaphor of a “journey” has evolved to describe the various interactions and touchpoints a customer experiences from the moment they become aware of a brand to their decision to purchase—and beyond. However, as marketing experts and scholars have pointed out, this metaphor can sometimes oversimplify the complex, non-linear, and multifaceted nature of customer interactions.

Two marketing professors, Ahir Gopaldas and Anton Siebert, expanded on the traditional concept of customer journeys by identifying four broad archetypes that capture the diversity of customer experiences. These archetypes—The Routine, The Joyride, The Trek, and The Odyssey—each represent a unique blend of effort and predictability that can guide marketers in designing more effective and personalized customer experiences.

1. The Routine: Effortless and Predictable

The Routine is characterized by its ease and predictability. Customers on this journey seek a seamless, efficient experience that requires little to no effort on their part. Think of ordering your usual coffee through the Starbucks app or streaming a favorite show on Netflix. These experiences are familiar, repetitive, and designed to minimize friction.

As Gopaldas and Siebert note, “Some journeys might require little effort, like reordering meals on Seamless or using your regular grooming products.” For brands, the key to optimizing The Routine is to ensure consistency and reliability. Customers who embark on this journey value speed, convenience, and dependability.

Tom Fishburne, a marketing cartoonist and keynote speaker, humorously critiques this archetype in his work, emphasizing how brands can sometimes overemphasize the efficiency of The Routine at the expense of human connection. “The simplicity of the metaphor can sometimes delude marketers into thinking of customers myopically on a dedicated, linear, transactional path to purchase rather than complex humans who don’t actually think about our brands as much as we think they do,” Fishburne remarked.

2. The Joyride: Effortless and Unpredictable

The Joyride offers customers an experience that is both easy and full of surprises. This journey is about discovery and delight, where customers engage with a brand or product in a way that is spontaneous and enjoyable. A perfect example of The Joyride is scrolling through TikTok’s For You page, where each swipe brings something new and unexpected.

“The Joyride is about unpredictability,” say Gopaldas and Siebert. “Customers relish the unexpected, which can make this type of journey particularly engaging.” Brands that can create a Joyride experience often benefit from increased engagement and customer loyalty, as users are drawn back by the anticipation of discovering something new and exciting.

However, balancing unpredictability with ease is crucial. Brands must ensure that the surprise elements are positive and enhance the overall experience, rather than causing confusion or frustration. For instance, Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist combines the familiarity of regular updates with the excitement of new music tailored to the listener’s taste, creating a compelling Joyride.

3. The Trek: Effortful and Predictable

The Trek represents a customer journey that is both effortful and predictable. This archetype involves a significant investment of time and energy from the customer, who is likely seeking a clear, structured path to achieve a specific goal. Think of learning a new language on Duolingo or following a structured fitness program on a Peloton bike.

“Some journeys demand considerable mental or physical exertion,” Gopaldas and Siebert explain, “yet customers value the predictability and the sense of accomplishment that comes with completing them.” For marketers, the challenge lies in making The Trek as rewarding as possible. This can involve offering clear milestones, progress tracking, and rewards that motivate customers to stay the course.

The Trek is particularly relevant for brands in the education, fitness, and self-improvement sectors, where customers are often driven by long-term goals and personal development. Adobe Creative Cloud, for example, offers a suite of tools that require effort to master, but the predictability of the learning curve and the clear outcomes keep users engaged.

4. The Odyssey: Effortful and Unpredictable

The Odyssey is the most complex of the four archetypes, combining significant effort with unpredictability. This journey is often transformative, requiring customers to navigate challenges and uncertainties as they pursue a meaningful goal. An example of The Odyssey could be using Adobe Creative Cloud to create a complex design project or embarking on an entrepreneurial venture where the outcome is uncertain but potentially rewarding.

“Customers relish the unexpected, particularly when the journey is effortful,” note Gopaldas and Siebert. The Odyssey appeals to those who seek adventure and are motivated by the prospect of discovering something new or achieving something significant. This archetype is less about convenience and more about the experience itself—the challenges, the learning, and the ultimate sense of accomplishment.

Brands that cater to The Odyssey must be prepared to support customers through their journey, offering guidance, resources, and encouragement along the way. These journeys are often non-linear, with customers encountering both setbacks and breakthroughs. The unpredictability of The Odyssey can create a deep emotional connection between the customer and the brand, as the brand becomes a partner in the customer’s quest.

Tailoring Journeys to Customer Needs

Understanding these four archetypes allows brands to tailor their customer journeys more effectively. It’s not about forcing every customer into a single type of journey, but rather recognizing that different customers—and even the same customer at different times—may engage with a brand in multiple ways. As Tom Fishburne wisely observes, “Some brands may benefit from thinking about multiple types of journeys for different customers at different times.”

For instance, a customer might prefer The Routine when ordering daily necessities but seek The Odyssey when working on a creative project. By offering varied experiences that cater to these different needs, brands can better engage their customers and foster long-term loyalty.

A Holistic Approach to Customer Journeys

The concept of the customer journey is more nuanced than it might initially appear. By moving beyond the traditional linear model and embracing the diversity of customer experiences encapsulated in The Routine, The Joyride, The Trek, and The Odyssey, brands can create more meaningful and effective interactions with their customers.

Ultimately, the goal is to understand and anticipate customer needs at every stage of their journey, offering experiences that resonate on both a practical and emotional level. As the market continues to evolve, the brands that succeed will be those that recognize and adapt to the complex, multifaceted nature of customer journeys, delivering not just products or services, but experiences that truly resonate.