AWS Officially Kills Honeycode

Amazon Web Services has officially announced the death of Honeycode, the company’s low-code development service.
Rumors began circulating in mid-July that Honeycode was on life support and unlikely to survive. The service was reportedly being referred to internally as a “KTLO,” or “keep the lights on” product, a term for keeping a service alive to support the limited number of customers still using it.
According to a post on the Honeycode community site by a team member, Amazon is officially killing the service, effective February 29, 2024.
Here’s the post in its entirety:
To our valued customers:
Thank you for participating in the Amazon Honeycode beta program; we appreciate and take seriously the feedback you provided. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to end the beta service, effective February 29, 2024.
Starting today, we are no longer accepting new customer sign-ups to the Honeycode beta. However, as an existing customer, you will be able to use Honeycode and your Honeycode apps as normal (and add team members to your existing account) until February 29, 2024, when the service will be discontinued. After this date, you will no longer be able to use Honeycode or any of the apps you created in Honeycode.
You can download data stored in Honeycode that you wish to retain before February 29, 2024, by using the “Export Data” option under your workbook settings in the Honeycode service. Please refer to this community post for instructions . If you are unable to take action to retrieve your data before February 29, 2024, please post below for help – we will retain your data until April 29, 2024. If you do not take any action, your data will be deleted on April 30, 2024.
In addition, you will not be charged for Honeycode usage after July 31, 2023.
If you have additional questions, please post below or read our FAQs.
Thank you,
Honeycode Support Team