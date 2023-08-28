AWS Officially Kills Honeycode

Amazon Web Services has officially announced the death of Honeycode, the company’s low-code development service.

Rumors began circulating in mid-July that Honeycode was on life support and unlikely to survive. The service was reportedly being referred to internally as a “KTLO,” or “keep the lights on” product, a term for keeping a service alive to support the limited number of customers still using it.

According to a post on the Honeycode community site by a team member, Amazon is officially killing the service, effective February 29, 2024.

Here’s the post in its entirety: