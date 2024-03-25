Atlas VPN Shutting Down, Will Transfer Users to NordVPN

Popular VPN provider Atlas announced it is shutting down its service as a result of the changing cybersecurity landscape.

VPNs are widely to help consumers keep their browsing private, access geo-restricted content, and bypass censorship. Needless to say, maintaining hosts of servers around the world is a costly endeavor and requires constant upkeep and innovation to stay current with tech trends.

It appears those challenges have become too much for the Atlas team, as they outline in a blog post announcing the decision:

Today, we share a significant update about the journey of Atlas VPN. After extensive deliberation and evaluation of our long-term business strategy, we have made the difficult decision to sunset Atlas VPN on April 24. This decision was not made lightly – it stems from a comprehensive assessment of the evolving cybersecurity landscape and our place in it. Why is Atlas closing? Atlas VPN was founded with the mission of providing secure, accessible, and user-friendly VPN services. Despite our best efforts and the incredible support of our users, we’ve encountered insurmountable challenges. These include rapidly advancing technological demands, a highly competitive market, and the escalating costs of providing top-tier services. These factors have led us to conclude that continuing to operate Atlas VPN is not sustainable in the long term.

The company has taken steps to ensure as smooth a transition as possible, partnering with NordVPN to transfer its users to that service. Atlas says premium, subscribers will be able to use all NordVPN premium features at no additional cost for the remainder of the original subscription term. Plans with add-ons will be have access to equivalent add-ons from NordVPN.

Subscriptions via Google Play and Amazon store will be automatically transferred over to NordVPN, while App Store subscriptions will terminate on April 25, with refunds issues for any remaining time. iOS users interested in moving to NordVPN will need to do so manually once their Atlas subscription terminates.

The company’s choice of NordVPN as a partner is a solid one, with the service consistently ranked as one of the best and most private options on the market.

The Atlas team ended their blog by thanking users for their support: