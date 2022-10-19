Atlas VPN: Half of IT Pros See AI as an Existential Threat to Humanity

AI may be the “next big thing,” but IT professionals see it as an existential threat to humanity.

AI is one of the most controversial types of new technology. While its proponents see it as a solution to a wide array of problems, critics see it contributing to existing biases under the best of circumstances and destroying humanity under the worst.

According to a new report by Atlas VPN, 49% of IT professionals fall into the latter group, seeing it as a threat to humanity. In addition, 55% see it creating major privacy issues.

At the same time, however, IT pros are not oblivious to AI’s potential benefits. 74% see its value for task automation, freeing up time and resources for strategic planning and initiatives.

“The AI we have today can benefit businesses by making various tasks easier,” writes Atlas VPN’s Vilius Kardelis. “However, that does not guarantee it is always positive. AI is a tool with potentially harmful consequences if used in the wrong hands. Despite this, it appears unlikely that it will pose an existential threat to humanity in the near future.”

With so many in the IT industry so wary of AI, it’s clear there is still a long way to go until the necessary safeguards are developed and put into place.