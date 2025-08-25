Archer’s Midnight eVTOL Sets 55-Mile Flight Record at 126 MPH

Archer Aviation Inc. has marked a significant milestone in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announcing that its piloted Midnight model completed a 55-mile flight, the longest to date for the vehicle. The flight, which spanned approximately 31 minutes and reached speeds over 126 mph, occurred at the company’s test facility in Salinas, California. This achievement, detailed in a recent company announcement, underscores Archer’s progress toward Federal Aviation Administration certification and commercial deployment, particularly in markets like the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

The test was conducted as a conventional takeoff and landing mission, with United Airlines’ Chief Financial Officer Mike Leskinen in attendance. Leskinen, who spearheaded United’s early investment in Archer, witnessed the flight firsthand, highlighting the strategic partnerships bolstering the eVTOL sector. Preceding tests in the same week pushed the aircraft to nearly 150 mph across various patterns, part of Archer’s envelope expansion program aimed at validating performance under diverse conditions.

Milestone’s Broader Implications for eVTOL Certification

This longest piloted flight builds on Archer’s ongoing test regimen, which has now involved four test pilots regularly operating the Midnight aircraft. The company’s announcement emphasizes how these flights are critical steps in demonstrating reliability and safety, key hurdles for FAA approval. Industry observers note that such endurance tests are vital for proving the viability of eVTOLs in urban air mobility, where range and speed directly impact operational efficiency.

Archer’s progress comes amid a competitive race in the advanced air mobility space. Rivals like Joby Aviation Inc. are also advancing their certification efforts, but Archer’s recent feats, including this 55-mile journey, position it favorably. According to reports from Automotive World, the flight’s metrics—distance, time, and speed—set a new benchmark for piloted eVTOL operations, potentially accelerating investor confidence and regulatory timelines.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansion

The presence of United Airlines’ executive at the test flight signals deepening ties between traditional aviation giants and eVTOL innovators. United’s investment, led by Leskinen, reflects a broader trend where airlines seek to integrate air taxis into their networks for short-haul urban routes. Archer’s announcement also ties into its commercialization plans, with near-term launches eyed in the UAE, where regulatory environments may allow faster deployment than in the U.S.

Financially, Archer maintains a strong position, boasting over $1.7 billion in cash reserves as per its second-quarter results. This liquidity supports ramped-up manufacturing, with six Midnight aircraft currently in production—three in final assembly. Insights from Archer’s recent financial update highlight how these production efforts are geared toward early deployments, including as the official air taxi provider for the LA28 Olympic Games.

Challenges and Future Outlook in Advanced Air Mobility

Despite these advancements, Archer faces hurdles such as insider stock sales post-vesting, as noted in TipRanks reports, which could signal internal dynamics amid market volatility. Stock performance has been mixed, with shares up 3.8% recently per MarketBeat, yet trading volumes fluctuating.

Looking ahead, analysts like those at Benchmark see growth potential, maintaining a buy rating with a $12 price target, citing Archer’s defense acquisitions and eVTOL advancements. As the company expands facilities, including a new lease in San Jose detailed in Mercury News, it aims to scale operations. This 55-mile flight not only validates technical prowess but also fuels optimism for a transformative era in urban transportation, where eVTOLs could redefine commuting efficiencies.