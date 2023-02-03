Sergey Brin Is Coding at Google Again in ‘Code Red’ AI Effort

After years of absence, Sergey Brin is once again back at Google and has just submitted his first code request.

Google is scrambling to come up with an answer to ChatGPT and other conversational AI tech, which many see as an existential threat to the company’s search business. CEO Sundar Pichai issued a “code red,” reorganizing labor in an effort to come up with an answer. The company also called back Larry Page and Sergey Brin to help brainstorm and come up with solutions.

According to Forbes, it appears Brin may be getting comfortable in his old digs and has submitted his first code request since being back. The request was just a two line change to have his username added to a configuration file.

It appears employees are eager to work with Brin, with Forbes’ source saying several dozen engineers approved the request, including some from outside the team.