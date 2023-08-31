Advertise with Us
Apple Will Reportedly Stop Offering Support via Social Media

Written by Staff
Thursday, August 31, 2023

    • Apple will reportedly stop offering customer support via social media, with the relevant roles being eliminated.

    According to multiple sources that spoke to MacRumors, Apple is planning to implement the change later this year. As a result, customers will no longer be able to receive support via X, YouTube, or even the company’s own Apple Support Community forums.

    The company’s @AppleSupport on X will reportedly start giving out automated replies informing customers of the official support channels available, beginning October 1.

    MacRumors reports that social media support personnel will have the opportunity to transition to phone support, with the company providing the necessary training. Any who do not want to make the switch will have to look for other work.

    No reason was given for the change in policy.

