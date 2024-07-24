Apple Will Reportedly Ditch Qualcomm For In-House 5G Chips In 2025

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will ditch Qualcomm and finally move to its own in-house 5G chips, beginning in 2025.

Apple has been working on its own 5G chip for years, eager to end its dependence on Qualcomm. The two companies have been acrimonious partners, with a history of lawsuits between them. Despite ongoing efforts to switch to its own chips, Apple’s plans have repeatedly been delayed due to the challenges involved.

In a post on X, however, Kuo says Apple is finally ready to make the switch:

Apple is accelerating its move away from reliance on Qualcomm. In 2025, two new iPhone models will ditch Qualcomm’s 5G chips and adopt Apple’s in-house 5G chips: the iPhone SE4 (1Q25) and the ultra-slim iPhone 17 (3Q25). Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo) | July 24, 2024

If Kuo is right, and Apple is finally able to switch to its own 5G chips, it would put a significant dent in Qualcomm’s business.