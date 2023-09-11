Apple’s Modem Plans In Trouble As Company Signs Three-Year Deal With Qualcomm

Apple’s plans to use its own modems and end reliance on Qualcomm appear to be struggling as the iPhone maker signs a new three-year deal with Qualcomm.

According to a statement by Qualcomm, Apple has signed a deal to use its modems in upcoming iPhone models for 2024, 2025, and 2026:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Apple Inc. to supply Snapdragon® 5G Modem‑RF Systems for smartphone launches in 2024, 2025 and 2026. This agreement reinforces Qualcomm’s track record of sustained leadership across 5G technologies and products.

Apple has been working on developing its own modems for years since buying Intel’s modem business. Qualcomm has a stranglehold on the market, leading to bitter litigation between it and the iPhone maker in the past.

Despite Apple’s efforts, the fact that it is willing to ink a new three-year deal would seem to indicate its efforts are not going well.