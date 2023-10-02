Apple Promises a Software Update to Fix iPhone 15 Heat Issues

Apple has promised a software update to address the iPhone 15 Pro overheating issues, saying a combination of factors is to blame.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s most powerful phones yet, powered by the 3nm A17 Pro. Unfortunately, the new models have a serious overheating problem, in some cases become too hot to hold. Testing has confirmed the new models run substantially hotter than previous models, or those of competitors.

According to CNBC, Apple says there are several factors to blame, including iOS 17 bugs, buggy applications, and the extra processing power required during the initial setup period.

An Apple spokesperson gave CNBC the following statement:

We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.

Fortunately, it appears Apple will be able to fix the overheating without throttling the processors or impacting the phones’ performance.