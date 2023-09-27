Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Heat Issues the Result of Design Choices

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in on the iPhone 15 Pro heat issues, saying the culprit is not the A17 Pro chip powering it.

While the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may be Apple’s most advanced iPhone, it runs considerably hotter than competing smartphones, or its own predecessors, especially under load. There were concerns the heat issue could be a limitation of the new chip, the first such based on TSMC’s 3nm tech.

According to Android Authority, Kuo says the issue is more likely the result of design choices that are impacting the iPhone’s thermal properties, specifically its lighter titanium frame which provides less heat dissipation.

Kuo says Apple will have limited success resolving the issue without throttling the processor’s performance, something the company will likely be exceedingly reluctant to do.