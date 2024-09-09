Apple Intelligence to Begin Rolling Out Next Month

Apple kicked off the “It’s Glowtime” event launching new hardware and providing a definitive update on its Apple Intelligence plans.

Apple Intelligence is the company’s “personal intelligence system that combines the power of generative models with personal context.” Since the company first demoed Apple Intelligence, it has provided one of the greatest demonstrations of the day-to-day value of generative AI systems for the average user.

Reports had surfaced as early as late July that Apple Intelligence would debut with iOS 18.1, not 18.0. Monday’s event helped provide a concrete timeline for when users can expect to get there hands on the tech.

Today, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that is incredibly useful and relevant, will start rolling out next month with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features launching in the coming months. In addition, Apple introduced the new iPhone 16 lineup, built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence and featuring the faster, more efficient A18 and A18 Pro chips — making these the most advanced and capable iPhone models ever. Apple Intelligence first launches in U.S. English, and will quickly expand to include localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. in December, with additional language support — such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish — coming next year.

Apple goes on to reiterate the benefits users can expect from Apple Intelligence.

With Writing Tools, users can refine their words by rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. In Photos, the Memories feature now enables users to create the movies they want to see by simply typing a description. In addition, natural language can be used to search for specific photos, and search in videos gets more powerful with the ability to find specific moments in clips. The new Clean Up tool can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo — without accidentally altering the subject. In the Notes and Phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarize audio. When a recording is initiated while on a call in the Phone app, participants are automatically notified, and once the call ends, Apple Intelligence also generates a summary to help recall key points.

The company emphasizes its privacy-first approach, with many of the models running locally on-device.