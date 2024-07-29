Advertise with Us
Apple Intelligence Will Reportedly Not Debut Until iOS 18.1

Apple Intelligence will reportedly be delayed, missing the iOS 18 release, and will be included in iOS 18.1 instead. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence will not launch when...
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, July 29, 2024

    • Apple Intelligence will reportedly be delayed, missing the iOS 18 release, and will be included in iOS 18.1 instead.

    According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence will not launch when it was expected. Instead, the feature will be delivered via an iOS 18.1 software update later in 2025, likely by October.

    Apple Intelligence is poised to be one of the biggest upgrades to iOS in years, leveraging generative AI to improve Siri and unlock a host of new abilities. In its WWDC presentation, Apple demonstrated numerous examples of how generative AI could be used in day-to-day life, something other companies have struggled to do.

    Despite the promise of Apple Intelligence, Apple fans will apparently have to wait a bit longer to make use of it.

