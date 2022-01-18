Intel’s CEO: ‘AMD In the Rearview Mirror…Never Again In the Windshield’

Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger released a video on LinkedIn welcoming the new year, and took the opportunity to take a major swipe at rival AMD.

Intel has had a rough few years, with the company losing its once undisputed dominance in the semiconductor industry. TSMC is now the world’s largest chipmaker, and AMD has released a steady stream of competitive chips — in the form of its Ryzen line — that have challenged Intel across its various markets. The company has seen some high-profile defections among its customers, thanks to the performance and efficiency of AMD’s latest designs.

According to Gelsinger, however, those days are in the past, thanks to Intel’s Alder Lake line of chips.

“Alder Lake, all of sudden, boom! We are back in the game! AMD in the rearview mirror in clients, and never again will they be in the windshield,” Gelsinger said.

A number of the commenters who responded to Gelsinger’s post were quick to point out that Intel is still technologically behind AMD. While Intel has barely made the move to 10nm processors, AMD is already on 7nm, and will soon move to 4nm.

Benjamin Banks, a self-processed “Linux nerd,” wrote:

Intel launched a 10nm processor in November 2021, 364 days after AMD launched their 7nm chip, and somehow you claim superiority? Intel’s arrogance is staggering. AMD are about to launch a 4nm chip, while still Intel lags behind in what can only be described as a legacy manufacturing process.

Patryk Jarosz, Information Technology Technical Specialist at IKEA, voiced similar sentiments:

It also speaks volumes how they claim superiority with much newer product… Lets see how this stands up to whatever AMD will bring out in few months, shall we?

There’s no doubt Gelsinger is in the process of turning Intel around and helping it get back on track. As many of the comments point out, however, the company still has a long way to go before AMD is truly in the rearview — if that scenario is even still possible.