Amazon Shutters Its Quebec Operations

Amazon is shuttering its Quebec operations, including some 1,700 jobs, in what is likely a retaliation for workers unionizing.

According to Reuters, Amazon’s warehouse workers in Quebec unionized in May, in response to issues with wages, as well as safety issues and health benefits. Amazon is notoriously anti-union, going to extreme measures to combat unionization. The company has hired Pinkertons to fight unionization efforts, resorted to intimidation tactics, violated labor laws, and faced a ruling that CEO Andy Jassy crossed the line with anti-union comments.

It would seem unionization among the Quebec workers was a bridge too far for Amazon.

“Following a recent review of our Quebec operations, we’ve seen that returning to a third-party delivery model … will allow us to provide even more savings to our customers,” Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said, via Reuters.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), the organization representing the unionized employees, was quick to point out Amazon’s action as being anti-union.

“There is no doubt that the closings announced today are part of an anti-union campaign against CSN and Amazon employees,” said CSN president Caroline Senneville, via Reuters.

“This move contradicts the provisions of the Quebec Labour Code, which we will strongly oppose,” Senneville added.

Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne expressed Ottawa’s disappointment: