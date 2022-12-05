Amazon Ordered to Stop Anti-Union Retaliation

Amazon’s anti-union efforts have been dealt a major blow, with a judge ordering the company to stop anti-union retaliation.

Amazon has a long history of fighting union efforts. The company has been accused of intimidation tactics, has hired Pinkerton detectives to combat unionization, and has been accused of wrongfully firing employees who tried organizing. The company’s actions have even prompted its investors to raise concerns.

According to Labor 411, Judge Diane Gujarati of the United States District Court for the District of Eastern New York has issued an injunction against Amazon, ordering it to cease and desist from any retaliatory measures, such as firing employees who organize.

The decision was in response to accusations that Amazon wrongfully fired an employee at its Staten Island location during unionization efforts there.

“The Judge’s order in this case recognizes Amazon’s unlawful conduct and provides the full force of a federal court injunction to prohibit Amazon from further discharging employees for engaging in protected concerted activity,” said Region 29 Brooklyn Director Teresa Poor. “This relief is critical to ensure that Amazon employees can fully and freely exercise their rights to join together and improve their working conditions, including by forming, assisting, or joining a union.”