Amazon Plans to Hire 250,000 Employees for the Holiday Season

Amazon has announced plans to hire 250,000 employees for the holiday season, up from 150,000 hires the year before.

Amazon traditionally hires a large number of workers to help it keep up with holiday sales, but this year, the company looks to be hiring the biggest number yet. According to a company blog post, Amazon plans to bring on 250,000 employees, up 100,000 over last year.

The company says it will pay an average of $20.50 per hour for new hires, with some locations starting as high as $28 per hour.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like prepaid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits from day one.”

Amazon also touted the additional benefits it provides: